Caitlyn Jenner is going to be on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality TV star told ET's Nischelle Turner that she's making a return to the show for its farewell send-off.

"Put it this way, I am in the final season," she revealed. "Over the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show."

Jenner said she and her family went through a lot on the show and it brought them "very close together," admitting that some of the best conversations she's had with her kids have been on KUWTK.

"It really brought my family very close together. We went through a lot together. I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera," Jenner admitted. "A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you're going, 'Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,' and you just don't do it as quickly. You know, you kind of, it's uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer."

The family shared their ups and downs with viewers for years, and the same is sure to be true of KUWTK's final season. Promos have teased talk about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's future, while Kim Kardashian is seen crying. Kim recently split from husband Kanye West.

"One thing that I have learned in being involved with this family is let them speak for themselves," Jenner told ET. "I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope the best for both of them, but to find out what is going on, you are going to have to talk to them."

While the former Olympian is sad to see the show end, she's deeply proud of all of her children, including the ones who weren't on the reality TV series.

"It was a great experience, and that's the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it's kind of sad, but all my kids, every one of them, even not just the ones on the show, but all my other children that I have. I couldn't be more proud," she gushed. "They couldn't be more successful. They've all worked very hard. Great work ethic, and they're really good people, so that's the most important thing."

Though Jenner, 71, has been largely absent from KUWTK, she hasn't totally stayed away from reality TV. She most recently tried her hand on The Masked Singer, disguising herself as "The Phoenix." When asked how she kept her appearance on the show under wraps, she told ET that her family are "professionals at keeping secrets," adding that Brandon Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were the only people she told about her performance.

"You have to realize that my family are professionals at keeping secrets, OK, they're good, so if I tell them something, I know it's going to stay quiet because the secrecy behind that show is unbelievable, they take it so seriously," Jenner explained. "You can't even walk around without a face covering on you, they won't let anybody talk to you. They have a sweatshirt that you are wearing that says, 'Don't talk to me.'"

While it was an admittedly intense experience, Jenner was happy she took a risk and tried her hand at the singing competition series, even if her kids told her not to do it again.

"All the reactions were actually pretty good. They kinda said maybe don't do that again, but it was good," she revealed. "I did tell them to go out, take risks, take chances, have some fun. You know, that's not my field, but if I can go out there and take this little TikTok and just have fun with it, you know."

Watch the video below to see more of Jenner's performance as The Phoenix on The Masked Singer, and tune in to today's ET for more of her interview. Check your local listings.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

