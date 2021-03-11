Kris Jenner isn't ready to say goodbye. A new sneak peek at the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the momager breaking down in tears over ending the show.

Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, interrupts her chat with friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick to let them know his "queen" has been feeling down about KUWTK coming to an end.

"Just 'cause it's hard, it's hard to think about the end," Kris says, as the tears start to flow.

Faye asks why the family would end their show, while Kyle notes it's "very complicated with so many people."

"It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? And when's the right moment?'" Kris confirms. "It's been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard."

Kris then shared that getting ready to say farewell to the crew has been one of the most difficult things she's done "in my whole life."

"Everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we've ever done we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce," she says. "Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life."

"Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life," she continues. "We love each other so much...You don't appreciate what's right in front of you all the time and I appreciate you guys just for the record."

The crew expresses their love right back to Kris, who is clearly still emotional.

"It's about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where you take a minute and stop Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she says. "But it's been the most amazing chapter of my life."

The final season of KUWTK premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

