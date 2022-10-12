Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay White House press secretary, marked National Coming Out Day by sharing her coming out story with her followers. On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre -- who was born in Martinique in the Caribbean and then raised in New York -- shared a series of tweets in which she reflected on her family who grew to accept her.

"Like so many in the LGBTQ+ community, coming out wasn’t an easy thing to do. My family was traditional and conservative. Being gay in my family wasn’t something that you mentioned out loud or celebrated," she wrote. "But my family, like many families, grew to accept who I was. Who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person. It didn’t change the things I liked to do, and it didn’t change the goals I had for my life."

"Don’t feel discouraged if you come out and your family doesn’t embrace you right away," she ended her tweets. "Love always wins!"

But my family, like many families, grew to accept who I was. Who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person. It didn’t change the things I liked to do, and it didn’t change the goals I had for my life. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) October 11, 2022

Don’t feel discouraged if you come out and your family doesn’t embrace you right away. Love always wins! — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) October 11, 2022

Jean-Pierre also took a moment during Tuesday's press briefing to echo the sentiments of her tweets, noting that she wanted to mark her own identity "particularly as we continue to see a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country."