Kat Graham has ended her engagement to Darren Genet.

The Vampire Diaries alum made the announcement via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chose to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago," she wrote. "He's a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

The 33-year-old actress did not share any additional details about the split.

Kat Graham/Instagram

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TIME

Graham and Ganet's breakup comes a little over a year after the two got engaged. In May 2022, People confirmed with the How It Ends actress' rep that she and the executive got engaged during his birthday vacation in Mexico.

The pair have been linked sine 2017. Genet, 53, was a producer on The Vampire Diaries, but the the pair did not meet on the set of the show.

During the course of their relationship, the pair kept their love largely out of the spotlight. Their last red carpet appearance came in 2022 at the Time Person of the Year reception. As for Graham's social media, all former posts that featured Genet have been removed, including one from the 2022 Christmas holiday.

