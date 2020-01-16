Kat Von D Steps Down From Her Namesake Makeup Line

Kat Von D announced on Thursday that she's stepping down from her extremely popular makeup line, Kat Von D Beauty.

The 37-year-old reality star and tattoo artist made the shocking announcement on Instagram, explaining that she was having trouble juggling her personal life and her other interests. Von D gave birth to her son, Leafar -- her first child with her husband, musician Rafael Reyes -- in December 2018, and she also just announced she's releasing an upcoming album.

"This past year has been one of great change for me," Von D began the lengthy message. "As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!"

"As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity," she continued. "It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing. With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years."

Von D acknowledged that turning over her makeup line was "not an easy decision."

"But after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that," she shared.

Lastly, she revealed that Kat Von D Beauty will now rebrand itself to KvD Vegan Beauty.

"I'd like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty -- most of which I never could relate to," she wrote. "I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this 'beauty' world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn’t have done any of this without you!"

Von D launched her makeup line in 2008 at Sephora and the brand continues to be incredibly successful, creating now-classic products like her best-selling lipstick shade, "Lolita," and her award-winning Tattoo Liner. Of course, there's also been controversy. She got into a very public feud with her former good friend, Jeffree Star, in 2016 that still appears to be ongoing today, and in 2018, some fans said they were boycotting her line after she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that she wasn't planning to vaccinate her child.

