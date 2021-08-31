Kate Beckinsale is looking for the truth.

In Paramount+'s upcoming "genre-bending" series, Guilty Party, Beckinsale plays disgruntled journalist Beth Burgess, who desperately tries to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (newcomer Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband -- crimes she claims she didn't commit. In her quest to seek the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Also starring in the series are Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar and Alanna Ubach.

The 10-episode half-hour series, which hails from creator Rebecca Addelman, drops its first two episodes Thursday, Oct. 14 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly.

As part of its virtual summer Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, the ViacomCBS-owned streamer debuted the teaser art and first official photos from the series. Check them out below.

