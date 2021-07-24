Kate Beckinsale is missing her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

The 47-year-old actress revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic she has gone two years without seeing her 22-year-old, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," Beckinsale admitted during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. "Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought."

"Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," she cracked to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. She also joked that her daughter is 22 but "looks 8."

"She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old!'" she said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, it appears as though Lily is following in her famous parents footsteps and becoming an actress.

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter in a movie where Nicolas Cage is playing Nicolas Cage. And it sounds very wild," Beckinsale shared of her daughter's role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. "She's off and running. It's quite scary."

When asked if she gave her daughter any advice, the actress quipped, "I said, 'Be a doctor,' and then this happened."

Beckinsale was promoting her revenge-fueled comedy flick Jolt. The film features Beckinsale as Lindy, a beautiful, sardonically funny woman with a painful secret. Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day.The cast includes Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci. Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale and Laverne Cox.

Beckinsale called the film a mix of Promising Young Woman and Atomic Blonde, previously telling ET that Lindy's condition forces her to react when most people would "be irritated and swallow it."

"So, it's a kind of wish-fulfillment thing," she said. "You know, every time somebody's manspreading next to you on the subway or saying 'Cheer up, smile,' she punches them in the face."

Watch ET exclusive interview with Beckinsale about her new movie in the video below.

