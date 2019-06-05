Kate Beckinsale is receiving some backlash for her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a text exchange between her and her 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

In the snippet of the conversation, Kate candidly asks Lily if she's "doing a lot of cocaine."

"Um..? I'm doing 0 cocaine," Lily replied, calling her mother a lunatic. "I physically couldn't be doing less cocaine."

Kate then explains that she asked Lily the question because she "had a dream" she was and got "so mad."

While the post was well-received by many fellow moms, Kate couldn't escape a few trolls leaving negative comments, like, "Who the f**k has dreams like that" and "You have some random thoughts... and clearly looking for a hookup." She also received some heat from the tabloids, causing her to add an "update" to her original caption on the post, which has since been deleted.

"Various tabloids have seized the word 'cocaine' in order to stir s**t and get everybody going," the now-deleted update read. "If you replaced my first text with 'Are you dating Trevor McDonald?' based on a dream, I don't think anyone would extrapolate that she was, or that I was, or that we both were."

"I am in fact dating Trevor Macdonald and I like to keep it discreet which is why I didn’t post about it on instagram," she jokingly added. "PS when the text is blue, it's me. Right, off to sext Trevor."

Of course, this isn't the first time Kate has accidentally gotten her daughter into "trouble." Back in October 2016, the Love & Friendship star said during her guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she accidentally drew a NSFW doodle on Lily's homework one time, when her daughter was in the sixth grade.

"I was just doodling [a penis] and I didn't realize ... it was her homework," she shared. "So she gets in trouble for it. [The teacher] said, 'Lily, that's not appropriate.' And she goes, 'It was my mother.'"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Dating Dealbreaker

Pete Davidson Leaves Comedy Show Before Performance Because of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale Joke

Kate Beckinsale Pays Tribute to Her Father on 40th Anniversary of His Death

Related Gallery