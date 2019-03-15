Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Dating Dealbreaker

Kate Beckinsale has some serious guidelines for her romantic relationships.

The 46-year-old actress, who's currently dating Pete Davidson, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday and shared her major dating dealbreaker. The conversation began when Beckinsale's fellow late-night guest, Milo Ventimiliga, revealed that he used Disneyland as both a place to meet girls and a place to take girls on dates while growing up, something Beckinsale was not onboard with.

"I didn't like it. I don't really like dates anyway," she said of both Disneyland and dating in general.

Beckinsale's Disneyland date went downhill quickly when the guy she was with didn't compliment her Minnie Mouse ears.

"There was some sort of argument about he didn't think I looked cute in the ears... He didn't compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears]," she recalled. "So it was done. I was out. I was over it."

"If you're going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you're over 40 because it's a commitment," she continued. "... I was super offended."

Despite not liking dates in general, Beckinsale seems to be making an exception for Davidson, 25, whom she was recently seen out and about with earlier this month. The pair attended a Saturday Night Live after-party and went to a New York Rangers game where they showed some serious PDA.

Their relationship has become such news that Davidson recently discussed it during "Weekend Update" on SNL. In the segment, Davidson questioned why people have a fascination with their age difference, saying "it doesn't really bother us."

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is," Davidson suggested in rapid-fire succession. "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

