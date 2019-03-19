Kate Beckinsale was just five when her father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack at the age of 31.

Forty years later, the actress still dearly misses the beloved British actor.

Kate, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos from throughout her father’s life.

“40 years is a lot of missing,” she captioned the slideshow, which was posted on Instagram. “Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx,”

The images included sweet family photos showing Kate as a newborn baby with mom, Judy Loe, and Richard, and another black and white portrait of the trio when Kate was a young girl.

She also included a collage of Richard in some of his acting roles, which included parts in British series like Porridge and Rising Damp.

Kate was a huge fan of her dad’s work, previously admitting she “obsessively” watched him on TV, particularly after his death.

“I think when somebody dies any way, obviously it’s a huge shocker, but the fact that he had not been sick and there was no warning and he just suddenly dropped dead, the only thing I had was his shows,” she told Off Camera With Sam Jones. “And, he’s so incredibly natural and engaging and I think did watch them like crazy.”

“He had that mass appeal,” she added about the outpouring of grief following his passing. “Where women loved him, men wanted to be his friend, mothers wanted to mother him, fathers wanted to take him for a pint of beer. He was universally beloved. It was instantly not just our tragedy. I remember the morning after he died us all being in the house and the news being on and our tragedy being on television. That’s very weird.”

Kate also paid tribute to Richard on Instagram on Father's Day in 2017, sharing a photo with the caption, "I miss you so much. Happy Father's Day. Thank you for teaching me love, and funny, and that both last forever ❤️."

Meanwhile, Kate has been making headlines with her new romance with comedian, Pete Davidson.

The two were spotted making out in the back of a car after attending the premiere for the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

