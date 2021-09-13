Kate Beckinsale Shares Update From Hospital Bed
Kate Beckinsale Plays 'Shag, Marry, Kill' With Co-Stars Ben Affl…
Tia Mowry Gives Disappointing Updates on 'Sister, Sister' and 'T…
Cesar Milan Reflects on Friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith and T…
Dr. Phil Talks ‘House Calls’ and Celebrating 45 Years of Marriag…
Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pu…
Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Not Happy' About Paying $150,000 in Spous…
‘Stand by Me’ Cast Recalls Filming Iconic Scenes and Becoming Re…
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark D…
Inside Jada Pinkett Smith’s Decision to Start a Tattoo Sleeve
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
RuPaul Reveals New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Out of Drag (Exclu…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
‘Shang-Chi’: Meng’er Zhang Praises Simu Liu and Awkwafina for Su…
Jennifer Lopez Buys Sentimental Gifts for Ben Affleck's Daughter…
Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’s Historic Casting and Reacts to ‘Interes…
‘Messyness’ Stars Snooki and Tori Spelling Reflect on Their Own …
‘Naked and Afraid of Love’s Brittany and Bennett Tease Possible …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Playfully Kiss and Show Off Some …
Kate Beckinsale wants fans to know she's recovering. On Monday morning, the 48-year-old British actress shared a selfie from her hospital bed, showing her hospital bracelet and the IV in her arm.
"Feeling a lot better," she captioned the pic. "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x."
She quickly received support from her celebrity pals in the comments section.
Comedian Sarah Silverman, who dated Beckinsale's ex, Michael Sheen, wrote, "Oh my gosh! Friend!"
Actress Andie Macdowell commented, "Oh dear, I'm just catching up, I hope everything's OK ❤️❤️."
Jamie Foxx remarked, "Get well lioness."
According to TMZ, Beckinsale was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday after her back went out. The website reports that the situation was so serious that the Serendipity star, who is currently in Las Vegas shooting the movie Prisoner's Daughter, was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.
ET has reached out to Beckinsale's rep for comment on her hospitalization.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Birthday With Daughter After 2 Years Apart
Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Post About Past Pregnancy Loss
Kate Beckinsale Is Told She Dates Men Who Could Be Her 'Children'