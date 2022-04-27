Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Seal Their Romance With a Kiss in Hawaii

When it comes to Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, it's clear they're more than a crush. The sparks flying between the two stars were on full display as they enjoyed time on the beach together in Kaua'i on Friday during their recent trip to Hawaii.

The couple was photographed arm in arm and, at one point, mid-liplock as they lounged in the sand, eliminating any remaining doubt over whether they are an item. The two were in Hawaii for former InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown's wedding and, according to a source, were enjoying some time on Shipwreck Beach ahead of a dinner reception.

Prior to their vacation PDA, the two had managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight save for being photographed out to dinner together in early April.

During a recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Long did not mention Bosworth by name, but did confirm he's found "the one."

"It's weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective," Long explained. "I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

As for Bosworth, she gushed about her House of Darkness co-star in a May 2021 Instagram post. "There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid," she wrote at the time. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

She added, "THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)."

Three months later, she announced her split from husband Michael Polish ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary. "Our hearts are full," she wrote, "as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate."

