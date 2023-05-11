Kate Bosworth gave her fiancé, Justin Long, a very special blessing when it came to his ex, Drew Barrymore.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host sat down with Bosworth as they bonded over having "a very important" person in common. During their chat, Barrymore brought up Long's appearance on the season 3 premiere of the show.

Barrymore spoke about the couple -- who announced their engagement in March -- calling them an "incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal, ultimate couple."

Bosworth revealed that she was the one who actually encouraged Long to come on the show after he got the call, simply because she knows how special Long and Barrymore's bond is.

"He loves you so much," Bosworth told Barrymore. "He just loves you so, so deeply."

"I was with him when he got the ask and I said. 'Oh, you have to do it. Yes, you have to do it.' I was so excited," the Blue Crush actress said.

"I was so excited because I knew there was so much love between the two of you. So much yes, fun. I always say you two were in the tornado together. It's the time in your life when you're like, I want to, like, feel. I want to do everything, and, like, be a part of the adventure in, like, a wild way. Which is so much fun and he just loves you so much."

In September, Long and Barrymore -- who dated on and off from 2007-2010 -- had a tearful reunion.

The 48-year-old host couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their past romance. Long also got sentimental as he applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.

"I love that we maintained our love, because, I know from my end, it will never go anywhere. I’ll love you always," the 44-year-old actor told his ex. "I’m glad we’re still able to have that."

In April, Bosworth and Long confirmed their engagement, weeks after Bosworth flashed a sparkler on that finger at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The couple shared the news on Long's Life Is Short podcast.

"We just decided that we were going to live our lives, and I'm going to wear the ring, celebrate our love," Bosworth said about the moment on the carpet. "And you know there will be photos our there and hopefully people will know, 'Oh, they're taking another step.' But there was a lot of speculation."

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Confirm Their Engagement

Justin Long Pens 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Get Emotional Recalling Their Romance

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears Over Friendship With Ex Justin Long This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery