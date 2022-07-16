Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from Michael Polish, ET can confirm.

Online records show the Blue Crush actress filed for the dissolution of marriage Friday in L.A. court. The filing, at this point, seemed like all but a formality. Bosworth announced back in August 2021 that she and Polish were separating after eight years of marriage and 10 years together, but that they were doing so with love.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago," Bosworth shared of the honeymoon phase in relationships.

She continued, "Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth."

Bosworth started dating Polish in mid-2011. She met him earlier that year when he directed her in Big Sur. They got engaged in August 2012 and got married on Aug. 31, 2013 in Philipsburg, Montana. Bosworth is stepmother to Polish's daughter, Jasper, from a previous marriage.

Since the separation, Bosworth and actor Justin Long were rumored to be in a relationship. Those rumors intensified when were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Hawaii in April. A source told ET back in May that "they both went into this relationship without any expectations or pressure" but "things quickly got serious."

So serious, in fact, Long told Chelsea Handler on her podcast that he's "never had anything like this before ... I've never experienced this. So, I want to protect and keep it, you know?"

Just days later, Bosworth and Long made their romance Instagram official.

