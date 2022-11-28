Kate Hudson is opening up about her big, blended family. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 43-year-old actress gives insight into her relationship with her three children and their three dads.

Hudson shares 18-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy, and 4-year-old Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," Hudson says. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

"My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I'm also practical, so, one day at a time," she adds. "I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents [Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell] have done an amazing job of continuing that dance."

When it comes to her oldest child, who is currently dating Iris Apatow, Hudson said, "Ryder is in college and very happy. Chris and I just need to check in once in a while."

Given that Ryder was her first child, Hudson says that she and the teen "grew up" together, a fact that makes their relationship "so special."

"It is different," she says of parenting Ryder and her two other children. "I'm definitely more present as a mother now that I'm older."

"The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother. It was a choice. We wanted to have a baby and it felt instinctual," Hudson adds. "I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn't leave him until he was two. I didn't even really put him in school until he was ten, whereas I'm far more structured with my other kids."

Then there's Bellamy, who recently gushed to ET about Bingham's musical chops. "He's a great drummer," the proud dad said. "... He's booming out the drums all the time and I'm starting to jam with him now."

Hudson, meanwhile, praises Bingham's dad as "so wonderful," stating, "I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent." It's more than just a cordial co-parenting experience, though, as Hudson is friends with Bellamy's wife, Elle, and the two families have been known to vacation together.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explains. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child."

As for her relationship with Fujikawa, to whom she got engaged in 2021, Hudson explains, "I'm not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I'd like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-colored glasses on."

"I hope we get married! We're not in a hurry. The last thing I need right now is to plan a wedding on top of everything else, but I'm excited about it," she says. "Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart. He's such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

Hudson's latest comments echo what she told ET earlier this month, insisting that there are "absolutely no" updates on wedding planning.

"I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays," she said. "Yeah, we're in no hurry."

