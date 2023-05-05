Prince William and Kate Middleton had a full plate on the eve of King Charles III's coronation ceremony, including playing host to a reception attended by first lady Jill Biden.

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with Biden and a number of other guests at a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday that was also attended by Biden's granddaughter, Finnegan Biden. Other guests included foreign royal families as well as Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Kate, 41, looked stunning in a blue draped dress. According to People, she paired the dress with sapphire and diamond fringe earrings, which previously belonged to the Queen Mother. It's reportedly not the first time she's worn the jewelry, having done so for a 2021 Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple welcomed other dignitaries for lunch at the palace and also had a surprise walkabout.

As one might imagine, it's been a busy few weeks for the royals, especially in the days leading up to Saturday's coronation ceremony. On Thursday, William and Kate stopped by the Dog & Duck pub in London, where they spoke to staff and tested out their pint-pouring skills.

William, 40, and Kate began their day with a ride on the tube.

On Saturday, William and 9-year-old Prince George will each have major roles during Charles' coronation. While any roles for William and Kate's other children have not been announced, they will be present for the events.

While visiting the pub, a well-wisher told People that Kate admitted she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony -- but their three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not.

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday, so they knew what they'd expect,'" Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington, told of the outlet.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

