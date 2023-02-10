Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Protocol to Give Former Teacher a Big Hug at Surprise Reunion
Meghan Markle's Story About 'Jarring' Kate Middleton Hug in Docu…
Britney Spears' Inner Circle Planned an Intervention for Mental …
Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Britney Spears’ Privacy Amid So…
Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Thirst Trap Underwear Photo
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Inside Music’s Biggest Stage: Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Kim Petras M…
'Little People, Big World’: The Roloffs Explain Where Things Sta…
JAY-Z Responds to Beyoncé Continuously Losing Album of the Year …
Allison Holker Calls Stephen 'tWitch' Boss a 'Beacon of Light' i…
Super Bowl LVII Commercials: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Paul Ru…
ABC News’ Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Endangering Their Kids on…
‘You’ Season 4: Penn Badgley Takes Blame for Fans Falling in Lov…
Darcey and Stacey Defend Their Filtered Pics and Talk Darcey’s D…
'Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Conner Dead at 32
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Think of Viral GRAMMYs Memes…
Lip Reader Analyzes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the GRAMMYs
Ben Affleck Felt 'Tired' at GRAMMYs With Jennifer Lopez (Source)
Kate Middleton had a blast from her past on Thursday. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales was on an official visit to Cornwall with her husband, Prince William, when she recognized a volunteer outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, England.
Kate's former prep school history teacher, Jim Embury, was volunteering at the official visit and Kate broke royal protocol and gave him a big hug.
According to Cornwall Live, Kate told her former teacher, "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."
Jim, who taught Kate in her prep school about 25 years ago, gushed to the site about reuniting with his former student.
"She was a fantastic student and it was a great class," he shared.
Jim also spoke with the Daily Mail, saying, "It was an incredible meeting and the first time I had seen Kate in 25 years. She hasn't changed, not one bit, and is just like she was - conscientious, considerate and exuberant. She is a wonderful woman."
The retired teacher wasn't aware that his former student would be visiting until that morning when he was asked to volunteer at the event on his day off.
He said that Kate recognized him instantly, threw her arms around him and said, "Oh my goodness! My gosh, that's taken me right back!"
The mother of three spent the day with her husband, learning about Cornwall's maritime heritage. Kate was also spotted playing with kids in the crowd and even giving a local dog a pet.
William and Kate later enjoyed a friendly game of table tennis at the Dracaena Centre.
RELATED CONTENT:
Royal Expert Talks Meghan's 'Cool' Relationship With William and Kate
Meghan Markle Recalls First Meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William
Royal Rift: Prince Harry Says William Never Told Him About Engagement