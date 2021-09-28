The royals came out in style for the London world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were all in attendance at the star-studded premiere at Royal Albert Hall.

Kate wowed in a gold, glittery floor length gown that featured a dramatic cape. The Duchess of Cambridge swept her brunette locks up into an elegant updo, pairing the show-stopping look with matching gold earrings. Prince William kept it classy in a black tuxedo, with a black, velvet suit jacket and matching bow tie, which he paired with black pants and dress shoes.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who also were dressed to impress. Camilla wore a light blue gown with sparkling embellishments while Charles went traditional in a black tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and white pocket square. The group posed for photos along the red carpet at Tuesday night's premiere.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Both Kate and William met some of the film's stars, including James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, and Lashana Lynch.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

📽️The wait is over...



🎞️Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-star Lashana Lynch have arrived on the red carpet at the premiere of Bond film #NoTimeToDie at the Royal Albert Hall in London.



🔎Read more: https://t.co/1fJRJ0pgOupic.twitter.com/OjX0EuAy7A — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 28, 2021

Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They also met Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who created the title track for Craig's final Bond film.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The film, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, marks the return of Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M. Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch, meanwhile, plays a new double-0, with Ana de Armas joining the cast as a CIA agent and potential Bond girl, and Rami Malek as the villain.

No Time to Die hits theaters Oct. 8.

RELATED CONTENT

Billy Magnussen on 'Made for Love' and Appearing in 'No Time to Die'

James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Delayed Again

See Billie Eilish's Sexy 'No Time to Die' James Bond Music Video

Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Euro Finals This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery