The royals came out in style for the London world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were all in attendance at the star-studded premiere at Royal Albert Hall.
Kate wowed in a gold, glittery floor length gown that featured a dramatic cape. The Duchess of Cambridge swept her brunette locks up into an elegant updo, pairing the show-stopping look with matching gold earrings. Prince William kept it classy in a black tuxedo, with a black, velvet suit jacket and matching bow tie, which he paired with black pants and dress shoes.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who also were dressed to impress. Camilla wore a light blue gown with sparkling embellishments while Charles went traditional in a black tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and white pocket square. The group posed for photos along the red carpet at Tuesday night's premiere.
Both Kate and William met some of the film's stars, including James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, and Lashana Lynch.
They also met Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who created the title track for Craig's final Bond film.
The film, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, marks the return of Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M. Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch, meanwhile, plays a new double-0, with Ana de Armas joining the cast as a CIA agent and potential Bond girl, and Rami Malek as the villain.
No Time to Die hits theaters Oct. 8.
