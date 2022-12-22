Kate Middleton is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's dedication to service by keeping some of her favorite holiday traditions alive.

In a new video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, Middleton shared that Christmas time was particularly special for the late monarch and her family. One way they are honoring her is with the second annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, straight from Westminster Abbey.

"This year we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service," Middleton began. "Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue to Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

The legacy the queen leaves behind, the Princess of Wales said, is one that has inspired "many."

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy," she continued. "And one that has deeply inspired many of us."

Middleton also noted that this year's service will be dedicated to the queen and "those who are sadly no longer with us."

"This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us," the video's caption read.

And while Christmas will surely feel different for the royal family in light of the queen's passing, the 40-year-old senior royal urged viewers to continue to make memories and use this time to celebrate the season with friends and family."

"While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special," she added.

The carol service, which was held on Dec. 15, included several tributes to the queen, including Paddington Bear ornaments in the Christmas trees and Prince William doing a reading that quoted his grandmother's 2012 Christmas speech.

Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales also planted a wild cherry tree in Dean's Yard at Westminster Abbey in the queen's memory ahead of the concert.

In addition to the carolers, the special featured performances from singer Craig David, Alexis French and a special duet by Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

The royal carol service will air during the Together at Christmas broadcast, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, on ITV1 on Dec. 24.

Prince William & Kate Middleton Step Out All Smiles With Kids After 'Harry & Meghan' Vol. 2 Release



