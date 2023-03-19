Kate Middleton Joined By Her Children in New Pictures Celebrating U.K. Mother's Day
Kate Middleton had some very special guests in her Mother's Day celebration. On Sunday, the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts celebrated U.K. Mother's Day with a set of new pictures.
"Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️ 📸 @mattporteous," the caption next to the photos read. In the first picture, Kate smiles as she sits in a tree and poses with her children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who all look so grown up.
Kate and her children are relaxed and casual in denim looks for the occasion. In another photo, Kate holds Louis upside down, as she looks at him and smiles.
The picture comes from the family's Christmas photoshoot, which was snapped by photographer Matt Porteous.
In the photo, released in December to commemorate the holiday season, Kate and her children were joined by Prince William.
In the picture, which was taken at the Cambridges' home in Norfolk, the family of five each held hands as they smiled for the camera while taking a stroll.
"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄 📸 @mattporteous," the caption read next to the picture.
Kate's photo of her children comes after she and William were joined by the trio, and other members of the royal family, during Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Prior, George, Charlotte and Louis were with their parents in September during the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal family is gearing up for King Charles' coronation on May 6. So far, it has not been confirmed the roll -- if any -- William and Kate's children will have during the ceremony.
