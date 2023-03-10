As The Crown continues filming season 6, the Netflix historical drama has been spotted recreating a crucial moment in Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship: their first meeting at St Andrews in 2001. Photos from the set show actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy portraying the royal couple during the early days in their romance, when they were both attending the university in Scotland.

Their first meeting would also happen four years after William's mother, Princess Diana, tragically died in 1997. After completing his studies at Eton College in 2000, the prince took a gap year, traveling and working around various parts of the world before enrolling at St Andrews.

GOFF / SplashNews.com

Both William and Kate were students in the same residence, St Salvator's Hall. However, despite their chance encounter during their first year, they wouldn't start dating until 2003. "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her," William recalled during an interview years later. "I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there."

The early moment in their relationship, meanwhile, is just the last scene being filmed for the final season of The Crown, which will pick up after the events of season 5. The previous installment, which debuted last fall, depicted the end of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage in 1997, just before the latter started dating Dodi Fayed, while Prince William was seen as a teenager during his Eton days.

While Senan West portrayed William in season 5, Rufus Kampa will play a slightly older version before McVey takes over as the prince during his young adult years. The Crownmarks the first TV roles for Kampa, McVey and Bellamy.

