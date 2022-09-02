'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are coming to Netflix! The streaming service's popular British royal drama, The Crown, has officially cast its Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The eldest son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles will have two actors playing him in season 6 of the show as William ages from 15 to his later early adult years.
Rufus Kampa will be playing the younger William while Ed McVey will portray the prince’s later years. Newcomer Meg Bellamy is set to take on the duchess. These are the first TV roles for all three actors.
Prior to Kampa and McVey portraying Prince William, two other actors will be tackling younger versions of the duke.
Timothee Sambor is playing a young William followed by Senan West, who is the real-life son of Dominic West, the actor playing Prince Charles in season 5 and 6 of the drama.
Season 5 of The Crown is set to be released in November 2022. It is expected to cover the royals' time in the '90s.
Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki is taking over the role of Princess Diana in season 5 from Emma Corrin.
And since Debicki has been cast as Diana, who died in 1997, for seasons 5 and 6, the upcoming season is expected to not span a full decade, as the show has done in past seasons.
Imelda Staunton will also take on the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II after Olivia Colman and Claire Foy each won Emmys and Golden Globes for the role.
