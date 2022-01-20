'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Films as Princess Diana Being Swarmed by Photographers
The Crown is tackling Princess Diana's struggles with the paparazzi as it films its upcoming season. Elizabeth Debicki, the 31-year-old Australian actress who is taking over the role of the late Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin, was seen on Thursday in London, filming a tense scene for the Netflix royal drama.
In the scene, Diana is attempting to get into her car as a swarm of paparazzi follow her closely, invading her space and trying to get a shot of Prince Charles' estranged wife.
Debicki is the spitting image of Diana in the photos, wearing a white turtleneck and matching white jeans with a houndstooth coat covered by a second camel coat.
Diana struggled often with paparazzi, especially after splitting from Prince Charles in the early '90s, when she lost much of her security protection. This ultimately led to her death in 1997 when she was in a car accident after being chased by photographers in Paris, France.
Debicki has signed on for seasons 5 and 6 of the show, and has already been spotted filming in Diana's famous "Revenge Dress," which she wore in 1994.
