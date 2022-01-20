The Crown is tackling Princess Diana's struggles with the paparazzi as it films its upcoming season. Elizabeth Debicki, the 31-year-old Australian actress who is taking over the role of the late Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin, was seen on Thursday in London, filming a tense scene for the Netflix royal drama.

In the scene, Diana is attempting to get into her car as a swarm of paparazzi follow her closely, invading her space and trying to get a shot of Prince Charles' estranged wife.

Debicki is the spitting image of Diana in the photos, wearing a white turtleneck and matching white jeans with a houndstooth coat covered by a second camel coat.

Backgrid

Diana struggled often with paparazzi, especially after splitting from Prince Charles in the early '90s, when she lost much of her security protection. This ultimately led to her death in 1997 when she was in a car accident after being chased by photographers in Paris, France.

Princess Diana in 1994 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Debicki has signed on for seasons 5 and 6 of the show, and has already been spotted filming in Diana's famous "Revenge Dress," which she wore in 1994.

For more on the upcoming season, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Crown’ Actress Emma Corrin on How She Transformed Into Princess Diana This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Princess Diana's Friend Says She Quit 'The Crown' as a Consultant

'The Crown' Films Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Moment

The Crown': See Elizabeth Debicki & Dominic West as Diana & Charles

Related Gallery