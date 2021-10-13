Work on season 5 of The Crown is well underway, and Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are stepping into their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles as the next season of the Netflix series sees the royal family deal with the issues that plagued them in the '90s.

In new photos released from the set, Debicki and West, who took over the roles from Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, respectively, are seen recreating their infamous family vacation to Italy, alongside sons Prince William and Prince Harry in honor of the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary in 1991.

In the photos, Debicki wears a colorful floral dress and sunglasses while West sports a crisp tan suit as the pair waves to the public atop a ship set out to sea in the Mediterranean.

Backgrid

Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images

The photos were taken during filming on the Christina O yacht, previously owned by Jackie Kennedy and her husband, Aristotle Onassis, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Season 5 is set to chronicle the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage and their eventual separation as well as Diana's tragic death in 1997.

The first pics of West and Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales were first released in August and in September, newcomer Imelda Staunton introduced her new version of Queen Elizabeth II after taking over for Olivia Colman, who portrayed the matriarch in seasons 3 and 4.

Other major cast members include Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed.

ET spoke with Debicki back in September 2020 about taking on the Princess of Wales.

"I truly, truly am a fan, and I have been since season 1. My very dear friend, Vanessa Kirby, played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons so beautifully. That's why I started watching it, really, and I remember watching it thinking, 'This is remarkable,'" she said at the time. "Everything people do on that screen is just incredible acting. For me to even start to swim in that ocean is incredible. And obviously Princess Diana was a truly profoundly remarkable, unique woman, so it's nothing but an honor to be asked to play her."

Season 5 of The Crown is set to hit Netflix in November 2022.

