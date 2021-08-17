Charmed, we're sure! The Crown's fifth season isn't expected to be coming out until 2022, but fans are already excited for the new cast. On Tuesday, the Netflix royal drama released new images of actor Dominic West in character as Prince Charles and actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The roles were previously held by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, both of whom have received Emmy nominations for their performances.

Netflix

Netflix

Last month, the series released the first image of actress Imelda Staunton in her interpretation of Queen Elizabeth II. The role was previously taken on by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

The drama changes casts every two seasons, and has received 10 Emmy wins and seven Golden Globes.

ET spoke with Debicki back in September 2020 about taking on the Princess of Wales.

"I truly, truly am a fan, and I have been since season 1. My very dear friend, Vanessa Kirby, played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons so beautifully. That's why I started watching it, really, and I remember watching it thinking, 'This is remarkable,'" she said at the time. "Everything people do on that screen is just incredible acting. For me to even start to swim in that ocean is incredible. And obviously Princess Diana was a truly profoundly remarkable, unique woman, so it's nothing but an honor to be asked to play her."

