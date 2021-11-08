The Crown is taking on one of Princess Diana's most iconic moments in the upcoming season five. Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who is portraying the late Princess of Wales after Emma Corrin first took on the role in the Netflix series, was spotted filming in London, England, earlier this month in one of Diana's most memorable outfits.

Debicki was seen wearing a replica of the little black dress, which has been dubbed the "Revenge Dress," which Diana wore to a 1994 event at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Debicki is the spitting image of Diana in the off-the-shoulder dress, tights and heels. She was filmed getting out of a car and greeting guests at the event.

Splash News/Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Splash News

In real life, Diana wore the dress to a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery the same night as her ex, Prince Charles', tell-all documentary aired on TV. In the interview, Charles publicly admitted for the first time to being unfaithful to Diana while they were still married. Her decision to wear such a headline-making look on the same night gave the dress its famous moniker.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to premiere in November 2022.

Debicki isn't the only actress taking on the part of Diana. Kristen Stewart is also portraying the late royal in the film Spencer. Watch the clip below to see her take.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Spencer’ First Look: Watch Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Talk to William and Harry (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

The Crown': See Elizabeth Debicki & Dominic West as Diana & Charles

What's Next on 'The Crown'? Everything We Know About Seasons 5 and 6

'The Crown' Reveals Premiere Date for Season 5

Related Gallery