Heidi Egan, a British woman known for her resemblance to Kate Middleton, has found herself in the news lately. In the wake of the conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, Heidi spoke to TMZ to deny the rumors that she was the woman who actually appeared in the alleged video of Kate and her husband, Prince William, at the Windsor-based farmer's market.

"People think that I'm Kate Middleton in the video that's come out online," Heidi told the outlet. "Given my alibi that, no, it wasn't me in the video. I was actually at work."

Heidi shared that she was working in a dance school in Northamptonshire on Saturday, which is actually 80 miles from the Windsor Farm Shop.

As for the identity of the woman in the video, Heidi thinks that it is, in fact, Kate.

"I think it was 100 percent her," she insisted. "I haven't received any threats at all, but people are concerned about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton."

Heidi poked fun at the controversy on her own social media post, posting a photo of herself in a red shirt and writing, "Found her. She's fine. #whereiskatemiddleton #lookalike."

The drama with the royal mother of three started back in January when the Palace announced that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" and would be stepping away from public duties until after the Easter holiday.

When weeks went by without a single sighting of Kate, many began to speculate about her health and whereabouts. Then in honor of British Mother's Day, the Palace released an image of Kate and her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — that was allegedly taken by Prince William. However, shortly after, several news outlets, including the Associated Press, pulled the image, saying it was "manipulated," leading to even more speculation. Kate released a statement amid the controversy.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

But even after the video of William and Kate supposedly at the Windsor Farm Shop surfaced, conspiracy theorists weren't satisfied.

