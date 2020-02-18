Kate Middleton Makes Rare On-Camera Plea to Her Instagram Followers

Kate Middleton is passionate about early childhood! The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and mother of three has been busy promoting her new "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey, which aims to start the conversation about raising young children.

In a rare solo video, which was seemingly taken last week during her visit to Northern Ireland, Kate opens up to her Kensington Palace followers about the survey.

"Parents and families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that's why I felt so passionate about listening to them and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward," the duchess says in the new video.

She also opens up about visiting the various territories of the United Kingdom to promote the survey, including Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of England. She notes that more than 200,000 people have filled out the survey, but that there's still time to have your voice heard.

"The survey designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible — recognizing that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes," the caption reads.

Kate recently opened up on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about the mom guilt she feels with her three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

""[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby,” Kate said.

For more from the duchess' life as a mom, watch the clip below:

