Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids' Life and Royal …
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Kanye West Admits to 'Crush' on Kylie Jenner's Best Friend
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring as Tom Brady Divorce Rumors…
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
Ellen Pompeo Promises 'Grey's' Fans They'll Feel Meredith's Pres…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…
Charlie Hunnam Plays Coy About Return to 'Sons of Anarchy' Unive…
Watch Kylie Jenner Give Birth to Her Baby Boy on 'The Kardashian…
'Sister Wives' Wonder What Went Wrong as Christine Prepares to L…
Kate Middleton has been keeping a busy schedule since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month. The 40-year-old Princess of Wales has recently traveled to Northern Ireland, Wales, and visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity unit.
On Friday, the mother of three released a special video message for the England Rugby team -- her first video message since becoming the Princess of Wales following the queen's death on Sept. 8.
In a red blazer with a sparkly rose brooch, Kate wished the team good luck.
"Hello everyone, I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand," Kate says smiling. "I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament."
She went on to note that she'd be "setting my alarm clock early" to cheer the team on as they compete in New Zealand.
Kate replaced Prince Harry as the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby in February after her brother-in-law stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.
Later that month Kate and William took their son Prince George to the England-Wales rugby match.
RELATED CONTENT:
See How Kate Middleton Handled a Heckler in Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Cocktail-Making Competition
Kate Middleton Visits Maternity Hospital and Holds Newborn Baby