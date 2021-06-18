Kate Middleton is honoring her three children in a super special way. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper while announcing her new project focused on early childhood development on Friday. The stunning statement piece features the initials of all three of her children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3.

In her video announcing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton shared her mission to combat poor mental health in early childhood by investing in and focusing on the crucial first five years of a child's life.

"Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society," she wrote alongside the video, posted to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account.

