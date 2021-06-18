Kate Middleton Wears a Sweet Tribute to Her 3 Kids While Launching New Child Development Project
Kate Middleton is honoring her three children in a super special way. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper while announcing her new project focused on early childhood development on Friday. The stunning statement piece features the initials of all three of her children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3.
In her video announcing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton shared her mission to combat poor mental health in early childhood by investing in and focusing on the crucial first five years of a child's life.
"Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society," she wrote alongside the video, posted to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account.
If Middleton's necklace, which retails for $1,400 is outside of your budget, you can still snag some of her royal style with a pair of her go-to sneakers, on sale on Amazon for just $39.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $39 with many sizes and styles around the $40-$50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.
The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
For more on Middleton's signature style, watch the video below.
