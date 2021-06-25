We all love a good hoop earring -- and Kate Middelton is no different. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a classic pair of the trendy earrings during her surprise visit to the Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, perfectly completing her casual yet put-together look.

Middleton is no stranger to affordable fashion, and her Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoop earrings are just $22! The delicate pair makes a timeless style statement, and with a 1.3 centimeter diameter, the earrings perfectly accessorize any outfit without overpowering it.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shop Middleton's earrings below.

Though they've been around since ancient civilizations, with ties to Black, Latinx, and Indigenous cultures, gold hoop earrings are having a major moment -- and blowing up on TikTok.

See ET Style's picks below.

As for Middleton, the mom of three looked perfectly polished on Wednesday in her gold hoops, a white T-shirt, a salmon-colored jacket and jeans. Middleton also opted for sensible footwear for the outing, choosing her beloved Veja sneakers.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Veja's Espalar leather and suede low-tops are made of organic, eco-minded materials. The shoes, which are ethically made in Brazil, feature rubber soles harvested sustainably from the Amazonian rainforest. The inside lining, meanwhile, is also made of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles.

Shop Middleton's sneakers below.

Veja Espalar Sneaker Nordstrom Veja Espalar Sneaker Named for the Brazilian NGO that brings technical support to organic cotton farming families, these court-inspired shoes are made to make a difference. $120 Buy Now

