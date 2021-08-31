Shopping

Kate Middleton's Gold Hoops Are Perfect Everyday Earrings -- and They're Under $25!

By ETonline Staff
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in her role as patron, visits the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England. The Urban Nature Project, which is being launched later this year, aims to help people reconnect with the natural world and to find practical solutions to protect the planet's future.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just like the rest of us, Kate Middelton loves a good hoop earring. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a classic pair of the trendy earrings during her surprise visit to the Museum of Natural History this summer, perfectly completing her casual yet put-together look. 

Middleton is no stranger to affordable fashion, and her Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoop earrings are just $22! The delicate pair makes a timeless style statement, and with a 1.3 centimeter diameter, the earrings perfectly accessorize any outfit without overpowering it. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits 'The Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shop Middleton's earrings below. 

Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings
Orelia London
Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings
This pair is gold plated, brass based and features a click clasp. 
$22

Though they've been around since ancient civilizations, with ties to Black, Latinx, and Indigenous cultures, gold hoop earrings are having a major moment -- and blowing up on TikTok.

See ET Style's picks below. 

ORAZIO 4 Pairs Hoop Earrings
Amazon
ORAZIO 4 Pairs Hoop Earrings
For when one pair just isn't enough. 
$13 (REGULARLY $17)
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
This 30 millimeter pair makes a bit more of a statement, though it's still lightweight for easy all-day wear. 
$14
FAMARINE 14K Gold Plated Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
Amazon
FAMARINE 14K Gold Plated Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
 These chunky gold hoops curve to be thicker and wider at the bottom and thinner at the top. 
$13
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Twisted Rope Round Hoop Earrings
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Twisted Rope Round Hoop Earrings
The twisted rope design on this pair offers a little intricacy. 
$13

As for Middleton, the mom of three looked perfectly polished on Wednesday in her gold hoops, a white T-shirt, a salmon-colored jacket and jeans. Middleton also opted for sensible footwear for the outing, choosing her beloved Veja sneakers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits 'The Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Veja's Espalar leather and suede low-tops are made of organic, eco-minded materials. The shoes, which are ethically made in Brazil, feature rubber soles harvested sustainably from the Amazonian rainforest. The inside lining, meanwhile, is also made of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles.

Shop Middleton's sneakers below. 

Veja Espalar Sneaker
Nordstrom
Veja Espalar Sneaker
Named for the Brazilian NGO that brings technical support to organic cotton farming families, these court-inspired shoes are made to make a difference.
$120

