Kate Middleton's uncle was a no-go for the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother finale.

Gary Goldsmith took to social media on Friday to announce he would not take part in the show's final that evening in wake of his niece's announcement to the world that she's battling cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy sessions.

"Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final," Goldsmith tweeted Friday afternoon. "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show. I hope you all enjoy your special night.

Later that day, Goldsmith shared he's featured in Saturday's The Times of London, but he clarified that the interview was conducted a week prior to Middleton sharing her health update.

"This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate," Goldsmith tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back."

Gary Goldsmith attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. - Getty

Goldsmith, who was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house after the first week, told The Times that he spoke with Kate's mother, Carole, before he agreed to be part of the reality TV series, though the subject never came up in their conversation.

"I called Carole before I did CBB," he tells the outlet. "And no, she didn't read me the riot act like the papers said, didn't even ask about it. I just asked about how Kate was doing. She's getting the best care imaginable. Let her be."

Following Kate's announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a heartfelt message to the Princess of Wales. In a statement to ET, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

King Charles III, who is also battling an undisclosed cancer diagnosis and was hospitalized in the same hospital where Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January, also shared a message of support for his daughter-in-law.

Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," a spokesperson told ET. Following their time in hospital together, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks, and both royals "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

