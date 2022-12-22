Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Claps Back at 'Nepo Baby' Discourse

Lottie Moss is clapping back at critics who have attributed her success in the modeling industry to her famous half-sister, Kate Moss. Lottie took to Twitter Wednesday to speak out about the discourse surrounding nepotism in the entertainment industry.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," the 24-year-old wrote, in a series of since-deleted tweets. While she added that she understands that "it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that," Lottie defaulted to the old adage that life isn't fair.

"But guess what?" she continued. "Life isn't fair -- if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

In a separate tweet, Lottie did acknowledge the privilege she's been afforded by "being related to a huge model," but said that "sh**ting on others because of it makes NO sense."

The British model's tweets came after a series of articles published by Vulture and New York Magazine about figures in the entertainment industry with famous parents deemed "nepo babies." Their lists included her niece, Kate's daughter, Lila Grace Moss, also a successful model.

Lottie addressed her career and what it's been like navigating the modeling industry with a famous family in a candid post shared on Instagram last week.

"I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time," Lottie, who said she has since stepped away from the world of fashion modeling, wrote in part. "I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have," she added.

Lottie continued, "I have never been very good at saying how I feel and I hope this isn’t coming off as 'poor me' just remember in this world everything is relative and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way so please be kind."

