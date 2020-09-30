Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $324 on the Cameron Laptop Tote

Kate Spade New York is back with another stylish deal of the day! Save $324 on the Cameron Laptop Tote -- priced at $125 for today only (originally $449) on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website.

This chic Kate Spade leather tote is available in two colors: warm beige and spring meadow, both with a contrast component at the top. The roomy bag is designed for your laptop but can fit all of your essentials for a day at work or an afternoon of errands, with several pockets to keep everything organized. Plus, it's made with high-quality Saffiano leather that will last for a long time.

Be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale site with additional handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Score the one-day deal on the Cameron Laptop Tote now.

Cameron Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $449 $125 at Kate Spade New York

