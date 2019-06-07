Andy Spade is paying tribute to his late wife.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram to remember Kate Spade, who died by suicide at age 55 on June 5, 2018. The pic features a small Christmas tree with colorful lights and a small topper, while the caption references the couple's 14-year-old daughter, Bea.

"Dear Katy, this tree is for you. Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday," Andy wrote. "It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. You were illumines and we feel your presence wherever we go."

Andy, who wed Kate in 1994, continued his praising post by gushing over his wife's best qualities.

"I want to thank you for all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years," he wrote. "For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit."

The co-founder of Kate's iconic fashion line, Andy also wrote about all the things his late wife taught him and all the ways they connected throughout their relationship.

"There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could," he wrote. "You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate. You hated hype and loved the humble. You called me out on my bulls**t yet were nonjudgmental. You talked straight and let me know when I was being cynical or sarcastic."

"You were my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag. We played ping pong with ideas," he continued. "Our shared passion for The Golden Rule, Kipling’s 'If,' Strunk and White, Atticus Finch and millions other things bound us together like superglue. You were and still are my Superwoman."

Andy ended his heartbreaking message by reflecting on Kate's legacy and expressing his unending love for her.

"I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created," he wrote. "You were and still are my favorite poem. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy"

Following Kate's death last year, Andy wrote a message to his late wife on Instagram, once again using an image of a Christmas tree.

"She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time," he wrote at the time. "This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really long extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas."

Watch the video below for more on the late designer.

