Kate Winslet is back to work! The 46-year-old actress was spotted back on set after suffering a fall while on location over the weekend. Winslet slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film, Lee, ET learned.

A rep for the actress told ET, "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

True to that, Winslet returned to the set and got back to shooting the historical drama film where she plays photographer Lee Miller, who worked as a Vogue correspondent during World War II. Miller went from cover model to war correspondent, covering the London Blitz, the liberation of Paris and the concentration camps at Buchenwald.

Directed by Ellen Kuras, Lee follows Miller's journey as she travels to the frontlines of World War II as a photojournalist and embarks on a mission to expose the hidden truths of the Third Reich. But in the aftermath of a betrayal, she comes to a reckoning about the truths of her own past.

The film's screenplay, penned by writer Liz Hannah, is adapted from the book The Lives of Lee Miller by Anthony Penrose, Miller's son.

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough also star in the film.

Winslet's most recent work on HBO’s hit drama series Mare of Easttown earned the actress an Emmy award in 2021. ET caught up with the star in September last year where she revealed the discussions around a possible season two.

"There are conversations. There are lots of ideas floating around, but I think until there's a script that we can all look at and take a view of, is it another story worth telling or not, then we don't know. Honestly, I don't know," Winslet said at the time.

Winslet said that even if the opportunity did present itself, she'd have to think twice before taking on the gritty role again.

"It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard," she explained. "It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy, truly I've taken a minute to put myself back together. So I'd have to really think that through, 'cause sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that."

