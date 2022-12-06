Kate Winslet Reacts to 'The Holiday' Sequel Rumors, Imagines 'Tiny Jack Blacks' Running Around (Exclusive)
Kate Winslet Addresses ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Rumors at ‘Avatar: T…
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Mark…
Jenna Ortega Wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to Be 'Darker' (Exclusiv…
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley Says New Diversity Rules for Best Picture Oscar Ar…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Admits Jealousy of Actor’s Success…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids Feel to Be Expecting a New Sibling…
T.J. Holmes Involved in Years-Long Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Pr…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off ‘Good Morning A…
'Sister Wives': Kody’s Son Gabriel Cries After Dad Forgets His B…
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
EXCLUSIVE: Gabourey Sidibe on Her Weight-Loss Surgery: 'The Only…
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Secret' Romance Revealed…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Relationship Talk During 'GMA' …
After rumors that the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, was getting a sequel went viral on Tuesday, Kate Winslet reacted to the news while speaking to ET at the U.K. premiere for her upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water.
"As far as I know, it's not true," she told ET's Nischelle Turner, joking that "no one's ever consulted" her about a follow-up reuniting the actress with co-stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.
"I know, sadly it's not true," she continued, before adding that "it would be so fun to see Mile and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? …Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere."
Of course, fans of the film will remember that Winslet played Iris, a Daily Telegraph columnist who swaps houses with Amanda (Diaz) and spends Christmas in Los Angeles, where she has a meet-cute with a film composer named Miles (Black). By the end of the rom-com, written and directed by Nancy Meyers, Miles asks Iris out on a date for New Year's Eve before she kisses him.
Despite the success of that film, and its continued legacy as part of the holiday film canon, there's never been a sequel. "Sometimes you just have to kind of quit while you're ahead, walk away, let it have its place in the sun," Winslet says, while also acknowledging the fandom that still surrounds it. "It's so thrilling."
While fans briefly got their hopes up, Meyers also took to Instagram to shut down the rumors of The Holiday 2. "So many DM’s about this -- sorry but it’s not true," she wrote.
Although there are a number of sequels fans would probably like to see Winslet make, they -- along with the actress' kids -- are also eager to see her join the Avatar franchise with the long-awaited second installment, The Way of Water, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16. In director James Cameron's upcoming film, she plays Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina.
"They loved Avatar and they were very excited for me to be a part of this," she told ET about attending the premiere with her family in tow.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Winslet Is Back Shooting Movie Scenes in Croatia Following On-Set Slip
Kate Winslet 'Couldn't Stop Crying' After Reuniting With Leo DiCaprio
Kate Winslet Says 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2 Talks Are Happening
Related Gallery