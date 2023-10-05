Katharine McPhee and David Foster may have a little music man on their hands!

The couple's 2-year-old son, Rennie, has already demonstrated both his drumming and piano skills on his parents' social media accounts. And according to his mom and dad, he's just getting started -- which includes climbing inside the piano.

"That's his new thing," McPhee tells ET about her son during a joint interview with Foster. "Yeah, he's really interested in the inside of the piano. So I don't know what that means, but David's like, 'Oh great. He's gonna be harp player.'"

"Or piano tuner," Foster adds.

While he's showing interest in the piano, his super-producer father insists Rennie's got a knack for the drums.

"He's killing it," Foster says of Rennie's skills.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While Foster says that it may be a little too early to tell the route their son will take with music, he believes there's no doubt that Rennie's taking in all the music that's around him.

"You have nature and nurture," he says. "When you see the sons of football players, you know they have the talent, but they also get nurtured into it too. Like they're just surrounded by it."

McPhee adds, "I'm legitimately surprised, the fact that he has such an inclination to be musical."

McPhee admits that her son always loves to hear her sing, but there are moments when he has had enough, and he'll let her know.

"He's always demanding," she says. "He says, 'Mommy sing.' And I'm like, wow, we'll see how long this will last for."

"But every once in a while he goes, 'Stop,'" says Foster.

"He might be a conductor too," McPhee quips.

Rennie isn't the only person who gets to hear the beautiful music his parents make. Foster and McPhee have been together on the road this year as part of the star-studded David and Friends Tour. The tour is set to make a run in North America next month.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"It's been great," Foster says about hitting the road with his wife. "It's a bit of a shlep."

"Being together has not been the shlep," McPhee reiterates. "Just the constant packing and unpacking. You wake up in a new city every day and it's just a grind. That's the only part that sometimes wears on you. And you just want to be in your own bed. But. when we're onstage for those two hours it's the best part of the whole thing."

In addition to touring, the musical pair is set to release the second part of their Christmas Songs album.

"We got a nice response from the first seven songs so we thought, 'Oh, people are kinda digging this," Foster says.

"Volume two, we'll just complete the whole thing," McPhee adds. "A couple of my girlfriends are like, 'You're doing another Christmas album?' I'm like, 'No, this is a completion of the first Christmas album.'"

The pair is set to release the first single, "Amazing Grace," this month, which caused a bit of back and forth between them when it came to deciding on having it on the album.

"We argued a little bit, not in the bad way," McPhee tells ET. "It's a bit of a debate over whether we should do 'Amazing Grace' because I said, 'It's not a Christmas song, it's a religious song.' The label ended up actually really liking it because we're using it as our first single to kind of get out there, kind of earlier before the whole Christmas craze without it beating you over the head that it's a Christmas song. So it's actually kind of cool that we did it."

Just in time for the holidays, the pair will be home and off the road, and ready to get into their traditions.

"We started this tradition in the desert of having all of my family and all of her family together. We would rent a house," Foster says of Thanksgiving. "And we did that last year. We're gonna do it again this year."

"We just have a great weekend with playing tennis and pickleball and the family's all together and we do two big meals," he adds. "And then for Christmas I don't know, like, we're gonna be in this new house and we're gonna have new memories to create

