Katherine Schwarzenegger is thankful for her family as she and Chris Pratt celebrate their daughter Eloise's first Thanksgiving.

The 32-year-old author gave a rare look at the pair's two daughters in a post that was filled with sweet family moments from the long, holiday weekend.

"A weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family," Schwarzenegger who also shares daughter, Lyla, 2, with the Jurassic World star wrote. "I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️."

The photo carousel featured pics of the couple alongside Schwarzenegger's family, including her sister Christina, and brothers Patrick and Christopher, as well as photos of mom, Maria Shriver and proud grandpa Arnold, holding onto baby Eloise at her baptism over the weekend.

The mother of two also shared a look at Lyla's holiday outfit, ending the post with a photo of she and Pratt, 43, giving back, as they volunteered at St. Monica's Church Thanksgiving Feast.

Schwarzenegger first shared photos of baby Eloise in June, nearly two months after she was born. In the post's cover photo, the doting mother's sitting on the couch and carrying Eloise, whose tiny hand peaks out of her yellow blanket.

In another photo, Schwarzenegger shows off Eloise's striped onesie and cute socks featuring pink bows. The other photos included what appears to be the couple's then 1-year-old daughter Lyla's hand reaching for a tiny flower, bottles of breast milk, a throwback photo of Schwarzenegger and a plate of cookies.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed baby No. 2 back in May, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star taking to Instagram to announce the big news.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," Pratt captioned the post. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt also shares 10-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

For more on how your favorite celebs spent Thanksgiving, check out the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt's Son Steals the Spotlight From Dad's Shirtless Selfie

Chris Pratt Talks 'Lowkey' Birthday Festivities With His Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby Eloise Christina

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery