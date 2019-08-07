Katherine Schwarzenegger is paying tribute to her family.

Just one day after Saoirse Kennedy Hill was laid to rest in Centerville, Massachusetts, 29-year-old Katherine took to Instagram to praise her family.

Katherine is a member of the Kennedy family, as her mom, Maria Shriver, is John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy's niece through her mom, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Saoirse, meanwhile, was Robert's granddaughter through her mom, Courtney Kennedy Hill. Saoirse died earlier this month after an apparent overdose. She was 22.

"After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day," Katherine wrote alongside a photo of the sunset in Hyanis Port, Massachusetts, home of the Kennedy family compound. "It’s not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it’s family."

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times," she continued. "I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life. 🙏♥️🙏"

Shriver, 63, also posted in remembrance of Saoirse, writing about the "gaping hole" she left in her family and friends' lives.

"A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of all who loved her dearly," her post read. "May God bless her. May God hold her parents during this unbearable hour and give them strength to make it through."

"Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute. Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near," Shriver added. "Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling."

"Actually, I think it’s best to assume everyone is struggling, so treat everyone with love, tenderness, and compassion," she concluded.

In a statement to ET following Saoirse's death, the Kennedy family expressed their heartbreak for their loss.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother, Courtney, her father, Paul, her stepmother, Stephanie, and her grandmother, Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today,'" the statement read. "She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."

