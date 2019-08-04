Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Saoirse Kennedy Hill -- granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy -- following her tragic death last Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at the family's church, Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, Massachusetts -- located less than five miles from the Kennedy family compound Hyannis Port -- on Monday, ET has learned.

The Kennedy family have reportedly been stalwarts of the Our Lady of Victory Church for years, after making the move from their previous house of worship, St. Francis Xavier Church, a favorite of former president John F. Kennedy.

The funeral service will reportedly be followed by a private burial service for the 22-year-old's close family.

A source close to the Kennedy family tells ET, "Saoirse Kennedy Hill was a fun soul and beautiful person."

Saoirse, the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, died Thursday afternoon after reportedly suffering an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound, according to the New York Times. Barnstable Police and emergency services responded to a call to the home where they found Hill. She was rushed to Cap Code hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction of the case," Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said in a statement to ET. "An autopsy… has revealed no trauma inconsistent with lifesaving measures. The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology report."

The statement added, "The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office."

In a statement obtained by ET, the Robert F. Kennedy Family expressed their heartbreak while confirming Saoirse's death.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today,'" the statement reads. "She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."

Saoirse was enrolled at Boston College, where she was majoring in communications.

