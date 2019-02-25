Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Her Official Last Day on 'Today'

Say it ain’t so!



While viewers have known since early December that Kathie Lee Gifford would be leaving the Today show in April, on Monday, an official date was revealed. On April 5, just six short weeks from now, the legendary TV personality is going to bid farewell to the hit morning program to pursue other projects.

After making the announcement, co-host Hoda Kotb presented a compilation of touching messages for Gifford from countless celebrities including Andy Cohen, Jay Leno and Katie Couric.



“First of all, I wanna say thank you for putting yourself out there,” Kouric gushed in the clip. “For sharing yourself and your wisdom and your extraordinary spirit.”



Next up was Gifford’s old partner in crime, Regis Philbin, who said: “Kathie Lee, you wanna know the best part of my life? It was 15 years I spent with you.”

That’s when viewers were treated to a sweet throwback clip of Philbin and Gifford toasting all the years on their daytime talk show together.



Next up what Jerry Springer, who sang the departing TV star’s praises, highlighting her knack for getting answers during chats with celebrities.



“Well, what makes her such a great interviewer is that she is asking exactly what you would ask sitting at home,” he explained.



Soon after, Leno explained 65-year-old Gifford’s magnetism and sheer charm when she steps in front of the camera.

“I think women like her because she’s one of the girls,” he stated. “And men like her because she can be a little outrageous and over the top in a funny, sexy way.”



When Gifford leaves Today in April, it will be the end of a 10-year run as a co-host on the show. Since her announcement in December, rumors of possible replacements have run rampant. One individual that ET has learned is a frontrunner is Jenna Bush Hager, who has served as a correspondent, contributor and fill-in co-host on the show. However, some are still hoping that Gifford changes her mind about saying farewell.



“Well, I think we're just kind of ignoring it,” Al Roker admitted to ET while he was promoting the Hallmark adaptation of his book series, The Morning Show Murders, earlier this month. “That maybe she'll change her mind. You know… it's gonna be very bittersweet but, you know, she has been such a great part of Today, so it's -- I don’t wanna think about it!”



Get more breaking news on Gifford in the clip below.



