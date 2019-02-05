Kathie Lee Gifford and Megyn Kelly are together again!

Gifford reunited with the former Megyn Kelly Today show host over the weekend at the Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala in Scottsdale, Arizona. All seemed friendly between the pair, who posed on the red carpet together at the event, which raised more than $4.3 million for abused and neglected children.

For the gala, Gifford opted for a light floral, off-the-shoulder dress, while Kelly wore a plunging black-and-gold sequined gown.

Gifford and Kelly's red carpet moment comes just over three months after the former Fox News host defended using blackface in Halloween costumes, a stance that eventually led to the cancellation of her NBC morning show.

Following Kelly's controversial comments, she sent a letter to her colleagues and tearfully apologized on air.

"This past year has been so painful for many people of color, the country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense," she said in part. "I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor and I want to be part of that."

Last month, Kelly's exit deal with NBC was finalized and, according to multiple reports, she was given the remainder of her $69 million contract.

The 48-year-old newswoman isn't the only one who's leaving Today. Back in December, Gifford, 65, also announced that she'd be saying goodbye to NBC on her 11th anniversary of co-hosting the last hour of the Today show.

