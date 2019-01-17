Megyn Kelly Jokes About Being Jobless Following Departure From NBC

Megan Kelly is taking unemployment in stride.



On Thursday, the out-of-work TV personality and journalist tweeted out a clever, self-deprecating joke while starting her day.



“About to begin jury duty this morning,” she wrote. “Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time.”



Later in the morning, the 48-year-old was spied outside Manhattan Supreme Court where she reiterated to TMZ that she’d be fulfilling her civic duty today. She even shared that she brought along loads of reading material to keep her busy including The New York Times,Crazy Rich Asians, crosswords, her iPad and much more.



Although she left NBC under a cloud of controversy, she has plenty of reasons to be lighthearted these days. Just a week ago, ET learned that although her show, Megyn Kelly Today, was canceled in October, she will receive the entirety of her $69 million contract.

Ever since her show premiered in mid-2017, it was plagued with controversy, including a troubling interview with the cast of Will & Grace, encouraging fat shaming and a bitter feud with Jane Fonda.



The scandal that truly doomed her, though, was when she defended the use of blackface for Halloween costumes while on the air. Although she apologized to staff and fans soon after, her fate was sealed.



As of now, NBC has not announced who will be replacing her for the Today show’s third hour.



