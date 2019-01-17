How to Watch the 2019 Oscar Nominations

The countdown to the Academy Awards is well underway.

We are days away from the Academy announcing their nominees for the 2019 Oscars -- which means we have a little more than one month until Hollywood's biggest night. But before our newest class of Oscar winners are anointed, they first must have the honor of being nominated, and if you're hoping to tune in to see who earns that coveted nod, we've put together a handy guide on the who, what and where.

What Time Does It Start? The nominees will be announced live on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8:20 a.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT.

Who's Announcing the Nominees? The Academy has enlisted Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross to present this year's nominees, taking over for 2018's hosts with the mosts, Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. (But will Nanjiani and Ross be able to mispronounce names as charmingly as Haddish?)

Where Can I Watch? Tune into ET Live, where the nominations ceremony will be streamed live, followed by a two-hour breakdown of biggest snubs and surprises, expert analysis and celeb reactions. We'll also have the complete list of nominations and more on ETonline.com. You can also watch the proceedings on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook).

Anything Else to Watch Out for This Year? Following the hiring and subsequent departure of Kevin Hart as this year's master of ceremonies, the Academy has stayed mum on who -- if anyone -- will take his place. Might AMPAS use the nominations announcement to also announce a new host? Or to confirm the ceremony will be hostless? That remains to be determined.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

