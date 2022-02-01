Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb for How She Handled Joel Schiffman Split
Hoda Kotb and Fiancé Joel Schiffman Split After 8 Years Together
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Kathie Lee Gifford is proud of her former Today show co-host, Hoda Kotb. On Monday's Today, 57-year-old Kotb announced in the third hour of the morning show that she and Joel Schiffman had ended their engagement and eight-year romance, choosing to move forward as friends and co-parents to their two daughters, 4-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.
Commenting on a Today With Hoda & Jenna Instagram post about the announcement, 68-year-old Gifford expressed her support for her former co-host and friend.
"My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision," Gifford wrote. "As usual you did it with grace and kindness. May God bless you and your precious girls and Joel as well as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."
Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in November 2019 and were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Noting in Monday's episode that people have been asking why she's not been wearing her engagement ring, Kotb opened up about her and Schiffman's mutual decision to end their engagement.
"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it on our new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends," she said. "It's not like something happened. They say that sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Split: A Timeline of Their 8-Year Romance
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman End Engagement, Split After 8 Years
Hoda Kotb Debuts Hair Transformation, Calls It a 'Happy Accident'