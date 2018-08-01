Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Looks Just Like His Dad Frank -- See the Pic!

Kathie Lee Gifford's son is the spitting image of his late dad.

On Tuesday's Todayshow, Gifford shared a family pic of herself with her 24-year-old daughter, Cassidy, and 28-year-old son, Cody. The trio posed for the stunning photo late last month at a Hallmark Channel event in Beverly Hills, California. The sweet shot comes three years after the TV personality's husband, Frank Gifford, died suddenly at the age of 84.

"So many people [at the event] were saying, 'Gosh, Cody looks just like Frank now,'" Gifford told her co-host, Hoda Kotb. "And he really does!"

Gifford also shared the snap on Instagram, where she said that she had the "best time" with her two kids.

ET caught up with Gifford at the aforementioned Hallmark Channel event, where she discussed how she continues to cope following her husband's death.

“How strong I am because of the Lord,” she told ET. “Yeah, I mean, He meets all of our needs and gives us everything we need according to His glorious riches, so I’m fine.”

