Kathryn Hahn isn't ruling out a WandaVision spinoff for her beloved character, Agatha Harkness. ET spoke to Hahn at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door, where she talked about the possibility of everyone's favorite nosy neighbor Agnes-turned-powerful-witch Agatha getting her own spinoff on Disney+.

While both Hahn and Marvel studios have remained quiet on whether a spinoff would be coming to the streamer, earlier this month multiple outlets reported that a show was in the works centered around her character. Hahn, meanwhile, told ET that in the Marvel universe, "Anything can happen."

"Listen, I don't even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff," Hahn admitted. "All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows."

In the meantime, Hahn is starring alongside Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in another dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door, based on the popular podcast by the same name. The 48-year-old actress revealed that she was a fan of the podcast years before the series was in talks to be turned into a show.

"I listened to the podcast a few years before this was even a thing to make. I was a huge fan of the podcast first. It blew my mind. I couldn't believe that it was true," she said. "I couldn't believe what I was listening to. I could not get enough of it. And then fast forward to a couple years later, I was handed the script by the amazing Georgia Pritchett. Will, Paul and Casey were already attached, and it was a very easy, 'Yes,' from me. To dig into such a dark, complicated, mushy, ethically confusing story, seemed really, really juicy."

Hanhn stars as Phyllis Markowitz, in the series, the wife of Martin "Marty" Markowitz, portrayed by Ferrell, whose lives are slowly taken over by a psychiatrist, Dr. Issac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Rudd.

And the podcast-turned-tv-show has actually inspired the real-life Ike to be punished for the exploitative doctor-patient dynamic that ensued. While Hahn admitted that she doesn't enjoy seeing anyone's downfall, she did say that she's happy that Marty and Phyllis will finally get some closure after the way Ike rocked their world.

"I mean, no one's excited for anyone's downfall in any way, but I was happy for Phyllis and Marty to have some closure in that part of their life," she said.

The Shrink Next Door premieres Nov. 12 on Apple TV+.

